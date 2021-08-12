City Manager Ingram updates council on contract approvals for quarter

City Manager Jill Ingram (or Seal Beach department heads) approved eight contracts between April 1 and June 30.

Ingram this week updated the City Council on contract she and her department heads had approved from April 1 to July 30.

Ingram provides the council with this report on a quarterly basis. The City Council received and filed the report on Monday, Aug. 9. This was a Consent Calendar item. The council approves consent items collectively, without discussion, unless specific items are pulled for individual consideration. This item was not pulled from the Consent Calendar.

“The City Manager has the authority to approve and execute contracts up to the amount of $36,514,” wrote City Clerk Gloria Harper in her staff report to the council.

Larger contracts require City Council approval. “Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.20.005 authorizes the City Manager to delegate spending authority to Department Heads,” Harper wrote.

“Other than the Director of Public Works and the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, this authority shall not exceed $15,000 per purchase or contract,” Harper wrote.

“For the Director of Public Works the limit is established per the City’s Charter Section 1010,” Harper wrote.

“For the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, other than for Finance Department expenditures which is set at $15,000, there is additional authority to authorize purchases for City Departments up to the City Manager’s established contract signing authority,” Harper wrote.

According to the staff report, the agreements were approved:

• On April 1, 2021—by the Community Development Department—with Taylor Tennis Courts, Inc.—in the amount of $8,595—for Windscreen Replacement at McGaugh Courts—expired June 20, 2021.

• On April 8, 2021—by the Finance Department—with SDI Presence, Inc.—in the amount of $30,000—for Project Management Services-Tyler Incode—expires April 9, 2022.

• On May 5, 2021—by Public Works Department—with Quinn Power Systems—in the amount of $12,336—for Preventative Maintenance for West End Pump Station, Lampson Well and Police Facility Generators.—Extended term for one year—expires March 31, 2022.

• On May 10, 2021—by the Community Development Department—with TrueLine [sic] Construction & Surfacing, Inc.—in the amount of $ 6,885—for resurfacing and conversion of four pickleball Courts at the Seal Beach Tennis Center—expired July 15, 2021.

• On May 24, 2021—by the Public Works Department—with PUB Construction, Inc.—in the amount of $32,074.18—for River’s End Park fencing—until completed.

• On June 14, 2021—by the Seal Beach Police Department—with Trauma Intervention Programs—in the amount of $2,962—for emotional and support services to victims of traumatic events and their families—expires June 30, 2022.

• On June 22, 2021—by the Community Development Department—with TrueLine Construction and Surfacing, Inc.—in the amount of $ 4,680—for addendum #1 for services and additional work to resurface and convert four pickleball courts at the Seal Beach Tennis Center—expired July 15, 2021.

• On June 23, 2021—by City Manager Ingram—with The Counseling Team International—in the amount of $26,400—for psychological support services to staff—expires June 23, 2022.

Download QR