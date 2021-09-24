‘Christmas Carol’ play auditions in Sunset Beach

Correction: Due to an editing error, the print edition of the paper attributed this article to the wrong author. Our apologies to Chris MacDonald.

Auditions for the “Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol” play at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour are this Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. The play is written by noted playwright/singer Kathleen Pedick, Senior Pastor Joe Pedick’s wife. The Pedicks said: “This is such a wonderful story many look forward to year after year, this year promises once again, to not disappoint where once again we’ll hear the famous line of Tiny Tim –‘God Bless us everyone.’” Duke Thomas along with Hannah Himler are co-directing the ACTS DRAMA JR. group.

The play dates this year are Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19. The performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sundays at 4 p.m. For further information, call 562-592-1800. The play is put on by The A.C.T.S. Drama Group at Calvary Chapel, 16450 Pacific Coast Highway, #100 in Sunset Beach).

Download QR