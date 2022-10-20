CatPAWS event raises $45,000

Cat rescue supporters gathered at the Navy Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 15, for Le Chic Cat Soiree. (Though not in Seal Beach, the golf course belongs to Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.) The event was a fundraiser for Helen Sanders CatPAWS. CatPAWS Director Deborah Felin Magaldi estimated about 100 individuals attended the event. She didn’t know how many were registered, noting last minute cancelations and substitutions. “Everyone seemed to have a really nice time. We told our story of how we started, what we do and what we want to do through speakers and videos. We raised, after expenses, about $45,000,” she wrote in an Oct. 17 email.

