Car crashes into PCH Taco Surf

Driver and car remain at large

During an overnight rainstorm, a driver traveling on Pacific Coast Highway lost control of the car, causing it to collide with a local restaurant this week. The motorist drove away prior before police arrived.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at about 1:42 a.m., the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a burglary alarm at the Taco Surf restaurant located at 16281 Pacific Coast Highway. When officers arrived, they learned that the business had not been burglarized but discovered significant structural damage to the exterior of the closed and unoccupied business.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a car, traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the business. A review of the restaurant’s video surveillance system showed a car driving northbound on Pacific Coast Highway, hydroplaning across several lanes of traffic, spinning out of control, and hitting the building. After the collision, the driver fled the scene driving northbound on Pacific Coast Highway.

Investigators believe the suspect car is an older model, light grey or silver pick-up truck, with an extended cab and tinted windows. The vehicle sustained major collision damage to the entire right passenger side.

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying both the car and the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Erin Enos at eenos@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1605.