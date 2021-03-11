IN SEAL?BEACH

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—12:17 p.m.—Eighth Street (Old Town) — A woman who had previously showed up at the same location drunk and belligerent the day before was outside her alleged ex-boyfriend’s home screaming.

The reporting person stated that she was threatening to tell the police that her alleged ex-boyfriend beats her.

Both the alleged ex-boyfriend and the woman drove off in a black Chevrolet Tahoe presumably to Huntington Beach, according to the reporting person.

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—12:19 p.m.—Surfside Avenue — A man in his mid-twenties to thirties got into a verbal altercation with the reporting person for not putting his aggressive dog on a leash while walking the beach. Police were not able to find the person in question.

• Injured Animal (Priority 2)—1:27 p.m.—Lampson Avenue and Candleberry Avenue—An injured hawk was rescued with the assistance of Long Beach Animal Care Services.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—7:32 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A 12-year-old boy without shoes wandered into a restaurant and did not know where he was from. No child had been reported missing but after further investigation the mother and stepfather of the child were contacted over the phone and the police returned him home safely.

• Counseling (Priority 3)—8:45 p.m.—Del Monte Drive — Fearful of constant phone calls with no one on the other line over the previous seven hours, the reporting person called the police. The police found no record of anyone calling the reporting person’s phone number.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

• Medical Aid (Priority 1)—9:30 a.m. —Pelham Road (Leisure World) – A 74-year-old man was given CPR by the reporting person after going into full cardiac arrest. The Orange County Fire Authority transported the individual to the hospital while continuing to give medical aid.

• Suspicious Solicitor (Priority 3)—10:09 a.m. —College Park Drive – A man knocked on the reporting person’s door and asked for her old Medicare card. The reporting person called the police 20 minutes later, and the individual in question could not be found by police.

• Drunk in Public (Priority 2)—11:59 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard –Police arrested Matthew Wolfinbarger, 37, was arrested for being drunk in public. According to the log, he was allegedly reported to have been extremely intoxicated and wandering into several stores while carrying a bottle of liquor in his hand.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—12:34 p.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard – A man in his 30s was spotted attempting to sell vacuum cleaners in a parking lot and was reported to the police. Police could not locate the individual in question.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—1:39 p.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard – A woman, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was walking back and forth into oncoming traffic.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—5:48 p.m. —Candleberry Avenue (College Park East) – A man in his 20s was going door to door and asking for money while not selling any goods or services. The reporting person interacted with the individual in question through their Amazon Ring camera, and then called the police.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:04 a.m. —Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town) – Based on an outstanding warrant, Seal Beach Police arrested Jimmy Oswaldo Delaguila, 37, on suspicion of violating his probation.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—9:36 a.m. —First Street (Old Town) – An employee of an apartment community on First Street noticed a suspicious individual trespassing inside the residents’ parking lot and looking into the windows of residents’ cars. When confronted, the individual ran away from the employee to his own car. He attempted to cover up the license plate of his car with his own t-shirt as the reporting person was attempting to take down his license plate number. The employee reported him to the police who arrived as the individual was driving away in his car. Police stopped a car near Fifth Street and Pacific Coast Highway. Police arrested Carl Lawson, 29, on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and suspicion of possessing a switchblade.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—10:26 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard – A woman playing an accordion and singing constantly in the parking lot near the reporting person’s yard was reported to the police. The woman playing the accordion was advised by the police about her behavior.

• Car Burglary Report (Priority 3)—10:29 a.m. —Pacific Coast Highway – A 2005 Honda Element was reported to be broken into. Three of the windows of the car were smashed in order to steal a GPS and folding electric bicycle, according to the reporting person. Report taken.

• Check Area (Priority 2)—11:39 a.m. —Pacific Coast Highway and Phillips Street – The reporting person stated that more than 20 cars were just north of surfside, and possibly attempting to have a street race down the Pacific Coast Highway.

• Counseling (Priority 3)—11:56 a.m. —Seventh Street – After leaving a note for her neighbor to quiet down, the reporting person’s neighbor allegedly told her “You know how bad things can get – you know what I’m capable of.” The reporting person requested a police report so that her landlord could act against her neighbor.

• Drowning (Priority 1)—12:43 p.m. —Seal Beach Pier – A 34-year-old man was swimming midway under the pier and screaming for help. With the assistance of Lifeguards and Orange County fire fighters, he was able to return to shore. He declined further medical assistance, and was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—11:45 p.m. —Marlin Avenue (The Coves) – Several juveniles reportedly toilet-papered a residence as a prank. The reporting person did not want to report a crime but rather wished for the juveniles to be warned.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—6:41 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard – Sometime during the night before, someone broke into the reporting person’s car. A window was smashed.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—7:14 a.m. —First Street and Marina Drive (Old Town) – The reporting person found a car with its passenger and rear windows smashed. Police left a message for the registered owner of the car.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—7:56 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard – Someone smashed the passenger window of a car. Loss: the registration and an ID. Report taken.

• Trespassing (Priority 2)—12:53 p.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard – An individual was loitering near a store and cursing at customers. The reporting person stated that the individual had been caught trespassing before and requested his removal. Police were unable to locate the individual.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—1:23 p.m. —Pacific Coast Highway – A individual with a tattoo on the side of his face in his early 20s was reported to have pulled up in his dark gray BMW 328 next to a woman, described as 18 years old, who was crossing the street. He grabbed her by the neck, dragged her into his car, and drove off. Police were unable to locate the persons in question.

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—9:59 p.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard and Plymouth Drive – Police arrested Stephanie G. Gargiulo, 32, on suspicion for driving with a suspended license due to a previous infraction. The car she was driving was released to a licensed driver.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—4:38 a.m. —Eighth Street (Old Town) – A man was digging through trash cans and was reported to the police. Police were unable to locate the person in question.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

• Counseling (Priority 3)—11:18 a.m. —College Park Drive – The reporting person woke up to find a white cross on her lawn. She believed she may have been the victim of a hate crime.

• Suspicious Person(s) (Priority 2)—8:45 p.m. —First Street and Marina Drive – A man and woman who appeared to be transients attempted to open the hood of a car while the car alarm was blaring. It was unclear if it was their car or not. Police were unable to locate the individuals in question.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

• Transient (Priority 3)—8:46 a.m. —Main Street (Old Town) – A suspected transient attempted to enter a business that had the front door locked. After police arrived, they requested medical assistance as the person in question was extremely intoxicated.

• Malicious Mischief (Priority 3)—12:01 p.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard – A man got out of his car and damaged the reporting person’s car, breaking one of their headlights. Report taken.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—6:38 p.m. —Main Street (Old Town)– A man followed the reporting person down Main Street and then purposely stood in front of the reporting person’s car as they were trying to pull out of their parking space.