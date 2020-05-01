‘Bullet Hill Diaries’ book recalls growing up in Seal Beach

Bennett Powers, who grew up in Seal Beach, said his new book “The Bullet Hill Diaries” is basically about Powers and his friends group up in Seal Beach and moved to Hawaii. Powers said the book originates in Seal Beach and ends there.

Powers said “Bullet Hill” refers to a hill near Eucalyptus trees in Seal Beach’s Gum Grove Park. When Powers and his friends were kids, they would find bullet’s there

When they were about 19 or 20 years old, a small group of the boys moved to Hawaii: Powers, Andy Kramer, Dean Gerber, Scott Weir.

Sadly, while on a trip to Kauai, Andy disappeared. He was never found. The cover of “Bullet Hill Diaries,” describes it as a story of coming of age and a friend “disappearing in paradise”.

Powers self-published the book in November 2019. Powers said a lot of the book is humorous, though there is a somber tone because of Andy’s disappearance. Andy went for a bike ride on Kauai and no trace of him was ever found.

Powers first began writing what became “The Bullet Hill Diaries” about four years after Andy disappeared. He eventually discarded the manuscript and years later began writing again.

Powers now lives in the North Carolina, but he returns to visit Seal Beach from time to time. He will often hang out with Scott Weir (who told the Sun about Powers’ book).

“Ben is a wonderful friend, now living in Wilmington, NC. Married and one adult son. He is an experienced carpenter and builder,” Weir wrote in an email.

“He played drums in a garage band that many of my friends were in, called Flurry,” Weir wrote.

“He attended Zoeter, McGaugh and HBHS,” Weir wrote.

“His Dad, Gordon, was a successful architect and lived over 100 years,” Weir wrote.

“He actually designed the McGaugh Pool! Very engaged in California Republican Party and worked with Walter Knott and Walt Disney to endorse a first time politician running for Governor: RONALD REAGAN,” Weir wrote.

“His [Bennet’s] Mom, Martha, was a very talented artist. She swam in the Seal Beach Rough Water Swim into her ’70s,” Weir wrote.

It has been a couple of years since Bennet Powers visited Seal Beach. When he comes, he stays in Seal Beach for about a week. Powers plans to return for a visit in August.

“I would consider moving back to California only if I could live in Seal Beach,” Powers said.

He said he misses his friends and the small town feel of Seal Beach. There “used to be like four traffic lights,” he said.

He said that back in the day, parking was not a problem.

Asked what changes in Seal Beach stand out, he said development. “But you know, things always change,” Powers said.

However, Seal Beach doesn’t change that much. “That’s what’s nice about it.”

“The Bullet Hill Diaries” is available at amazon.com. A free e-book version is available.