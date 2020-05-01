Water-contaminated gas caused by broken gasket at SB Chevron

Water-contaminated gasoline caused havoc for 30 customers due to gasoline purchases made between March 13-30, 2020, at Seal Beach Chevron located at 2950 Westminster Avenue, Seal Beach.

Michael Moriarty is the Area Manager for H&S, the owner of 45 Chevron Stations in Southern California, including Seal Beach Chevron. “Until we arranged for a costly inspection by a private contractor, the problem went undetected and we regret the inconvenience to our customers,” Moriarty said.

The inspection began with removal of all gasoline stored in one of the ten-thousand-gallon underground tank. After a thorough inspection, a broken gasket proved to be the cause of the water-contaminated gasoline.

Customers who have submitted a claim, will be reimbursed for fuel-system automotive repairs, as well as their actual gasoline purchase. “Waivers have been emailed to claimants and reimbursement checks will be issued as soon as H&S receives the waivers.”

Anyone who purchased water-contaminated gasoline at Seal Beach Chevron, on the dates mentioned above, and subsequently incurred fuel-system related repairs, are encouraged to submit a claim as soon as possible, along with gasoline receipts and repair invoices directly to Moriarty at mm.@hasoil.com.