Taste for Frontline, local restaurants team up

Over 1,000 meals have now been purchased from local restaurants and delivered to area frontline healthcare workers in a win-win program for both groups.

The campaign, called The Taste for the Frontline, was organized by the “The Taste for Los Al” which jump-started the program with a $6,000 commitment and has since raised over an additional $10,000. That includes $1,000 donations from Alamitos Eyecare and Friday Night Lights and 110 additional donors.

The premise is simple:

1. Help local restaurants by buying a lot of meals

2. We then deliver the meals to Frontline Medical workers at Los Alamitos Medical Center.

By making large orders from a single restaurant each meal, it gives the restaurant owners time to better plan and staff for that day. “And not surprisingly, all of the restaurants have prepared more than what we ordered for the frontline workers,” said organizer Larry Strawther.

Among the restaurants which have participated so far are Brew Kitchen Ale House, Wahoo’s, Angelina’s Famous Pizza, Hof’s Hut, Katella Deli, Chick Fil-A, Santa fe Importers, Jersey Mike’s, Hortencia’s, Crema Café, Mama’s, Islands, Macaroni Grill, Thailusion, Finbar’s Italian, Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, Sideyard Café, 320 Main, and The Eldo.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/taste-for-the-frontline

Editor’s Note: This story ran in the April 16 issue of the Sun News. A site repair deleted its original posting.