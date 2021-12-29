Briefing Room: writer reflects on The Briefing Room topics of 2021

I hope everyone has been enjoying the holidays thus far. As I was driving to work on Monday morning I was reflecting back on the year and all 51 of the Briefing Room articles we’ve written during 2021. So I went back and looked at the different topics we’ve covered. Here are just a few:

• “Free” and abandoned property being left on yards and sidewalks.

• Misuse of the 9-1-1 system.

• SBPD’s use of social media.

• The gear that police officers carry on their belt and in their car.

• Firearm safety and storing your firearms in vehicles.

• Women’s History and SBPD female officers.

• National Procrastination Week (my personal favorite of the year!).

• Megan’s Law and sex offenders.

• Turning right on a red traffic light.

• Yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks.

• Police officer recruiting and selection.

• Child abuse prevention and awareness.

• Free speech and using profanity in public.

• Animal sanitation and dogs defecating in public.

• Peace Officers Memorial Day and line of duty deaths.

• Mental health awareness and resources.

• Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage and our very own Officer Ben Jaipream winning the Unsung Hero award.

• Oversized vehicles, RV, and unattached trailer parking on City streets.

• Street sweeping rules and regulations.

• Construction of the new homes at First Street and Marina Drive.

• Issuance and use of Disabled Persons placards.

• Beach parking rules and City merchant lot parking.

• Littering fines and penalties.

• The SBPD Police Explorer Post program.

• Back to school safety.

• Electric bicycle laws and safety.

• Emergency preparedness (guest authored by my partner Lieutenant Julia Clasby).

• “Is Officer Cory Montgomery single?” (another favorite of mine!).

• Golf carts on City streets.

• Chaplain Don Shoemaker’s 20 years of service.

• Online safety for children.

• Buskers, street performers, and amplified music.

• Police response to mental health emergencies (guest authored by Officer Ryan Bedard).

• School bus safety and traffic laws.

• Halloween safety.

• “No Shave November” charity event.

• Veterans’ Day and the SBPD Military Appreciation Patch.

• Pedestrians in bike lanes.

• Overview of the SBPD’s Traffic Bureau.

• Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

• Cold weather shelters and our Quality of Life Officer Team.

• And many other topics!

As much as I love having this platform to give the community a glimpse into our Police Department, there is no doubt that it takes a lot of work. The weeks when I don’t receive any questions or emails are especially difficult (so keep sending me your questions please!). However, all the letters of thanks and appreciation make it worth it for me.

I’m especially proud when we get complements from Mr. Charles M. Kelly and the rest of the staff at the Sun. I can’t thank the community, the Sun, the Chief, City Manager Jill Ingram, and the City Council enough for allowing us to write this article for Seal Beach.

I’m looking forward to 2022. And Seal Beach, please keep your questions coming. Email them to me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

