SBPD and Santa deliver holiday gifts for third straight year

Program raises more than $1,800 to buy toys and gifts

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
Santa supported by an elite team of Seal Beach Police officers delivers gifts for Santa Cop.

On  Tuesday, Dec. 21,  2021, the  Seal Beach Police Department visited Seal Beach residents and a local youth shelter to participate in the  third annual “Santa Cop” holiday season community outreach event.

In partnership with Target, the  Seal Beach Police Department, and West Cities Police Communications, Target employees, officers, and dispatch personnel visited several individuals who needed a little extra holiday cheer this  year.

The Seal Beach Police Department asked the  community to anonymously nominate individuals and families who were struggling or had fallen on  hard times.

Several community members wrote to nominate those in need.

More than $1,800 in donations were raised for  Santa Cop which was spent on  purchasing gifts and toys.

These funds were donated by: the Seal Beach Target store. the  City of Seal Beach Denim Days campaign (a weekly event where city employee can wear jeans in exchange for  a small donation), the Seal Beach Police Officers’ Association, the Seal Beach Police Management Association, and the  West Cities Police Communications Employee Association.

After the  gifts were purchased they were wrapped, transported, and presented to the nominees by Target employees, Seal Beach Police and West Cities Communications employees, and Santa Claus himself.

In addition to toys and other gifts, the  nominees were donated a grocery store gift  card.

A family of nine was selected to receive gifts as  well and a long-time Seal Beach resident living alone.

In addition to these two  nominees, gifts were donated to all eight children who were staying at Casa Youth Shelter, an  emergency temporary shelter for homeless, runaway, and abandoned youth in nearby Los Alamitos.

“It was a wonderful experience being able to give back to the community and those in need,” said Canine Officer Victor Ruiz.

“With the help and generosity of all of the involved organizations, as well as the Seal Beach community’s nominees, Santa Cop was able to touch the lives of many this holiday season,” Ruiz said.

Santa Claus has asked the  Seal Beach Police Department to continue this  event next year.

