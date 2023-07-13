Public Works contract bid threshold on Seal Beach City Council agenda for July 24

The City Council will consider a change to the Public Works contract threshold at the July 14 council meeting, according to a legal notice published in last week’s Sun.

The council will hold a hearing on a proposal to change the threshold to $40,232.

“Bid threshold means the statutory amount over which a contract agency must seek bids,” according to www.lawinsider.com.

“The purpose of the adjustment is to allow the City to increase its bidding threshold for the acquisition of goods and services consistent with the percentage of increase in construction costs as reflected in the difference between the Engineering News Record Construction Cost Index – 20 City Average for June 1, 2023, as compared to June 1, 2022,” according to a legal notice published in last week’s Sun.

The council last considered a change to the Public Works bidding threshold in late June 2022.

At the time, the city raised the bidding threshold to $36,514.

No one commented on the the proposed change during the 2022 public hearing on the issue. The council unanimously approved the bid change at that time.