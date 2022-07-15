Breakfast raises $3,500 for Sunset Beach Community Center roof

The 58th Annual Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast recently attracted 200 people and raised $3,500 to build a new Community Center roof.

“We really needed a new roof at our Nobles Community Center & what a fun way to raise funds for it,” said Dawn McCormack, Community Association Vice President. “Our neighbors had fun catching up on the latest news while eating pancakes, sausage, orange juice & coffee. The Association had help at Saturday’s event with volunteers from the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club and Las Damas. Our volunteers and Association President Kevin Paulson, helped set everything up the day before and assisted with the cooking.”

“We want to thank the Perricone family, who have donated fruit juice for years, and Chuck Buscemi of Buscemi, Noonan & Associates at First Team Real Estate, who helped sponsor the breakfast. Thanks also to all our neighbors who volunteered. Congratulations to Alison Carman, who won the historic Sunset Beach Mother’s Day Art Festival Quilt Raffle and received her prize at the event.”

“I’m always impressed at how our community comes together to support local causes,” said Holly Schlange of the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club. “We all really care about bettering our local coastal community treasure.”

Huntington Beach City Councilwoman Kim Carr attended the event as did Huntington Beach City Historian Jerry Person. “I’ve never tasted better pancakes,” Person said.

The next event is the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Chili Cook-off from 11-5, Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Nobles Community Center.

“This is our biggest event of the year and finally back after a 2-year hiatus, due to the pandemic,” McCormack said. “This year, in keeping with our standard generosity and continuing to support the community, we are sharing the proceeds from the Chili Cookoff 50/50 with the Sunset Beach Community Association.”

Proceeds from the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club will be used to fund scholarships for local students pursuing a secondary education. Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Scholarships are open to all residents of Surfside, Sunset Beach and Huntington Beach.

Learn more on the Association at: sunsetbeachca.org and the Woman’s Club at: sunsetbeachwomansclub.com.

