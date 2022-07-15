Pirate Invasion LB returns after two-year hiatus

After an unavoidable hiatus due to the global pandemic, Pirate Invasion Long Beach returns at a larger venue with supercharged fan favorites including a larger VIP area, complete with private entertainment and unique libations, and interactive encampments with activities for every pirate in the family. All the skullduggery is scheduled for July 30-31, 2022, at Harry Bridges Memorial Park (1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802).

All weekend long, pirates will be roaming the grassy seaside park while magical mermaids will be in their cove ready for photo opportunities, wandering entertainment acts, all new black powder and sword fighting shows, food/drink and merchandise vendors selling pirate booty from the seven seas, a fire show after dark, and much more. Hard rock, sea shanties, and folk music will accompany the pirate adventure all day as bands are slated on a revolving stage.

“There is not a moment at the event that some form of entertainment is not happening,” said Jesel Ortloff, owner of Alfredo’s Beach Club whose father Fred Khammar founded the event 15 years ago. “This annual event is a tradition for all southern California would-be pirates, and we are glad to be able to bring the swashbuckling fun back this year. There’s truly nothing else like it!”

“The Biggest Pirate Fest in the West” promises something for every age. Activities for the youngest mateys includes face painting, inflatables, new games, and unique pirate goodies. For those interested in the history of pirates, there is an interactive pirate encampment as well as pirate battles twice a day with muskets, cannons, swords, and pistols. Come dressed in your best pirate regalia and enter the adult costume contest to name the Duke and Duchess of the Pirate Invasion.

All the fun sets sail from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Ticket price for each day is $5 for kids 6-12, on up to $75 for adult VIP one day pass available online at: ticketpro

Hosted by Alfredo’s Beach Club, and presented by Long Beach Transit, other sponsors include Long Beach Stuff, Long Beach Local App, Lycan Productions, Drake’s Organic Spirits, Lake Arrowhead Ye Olde Tattoo Shoppe, and PirateRings.com.

For more information and updates, visit the Pirate Invasion of Long Beach website: pirateinvasionlongbeach.

Interested in performing at the event? Email pirateinvasionlongbeach@gmail.com

