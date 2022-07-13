Seal Beach Lions have bigger fish to fry

Fried fish. Brats. Beer. Live Music. Fun. All signs point to the Seal Beach Lions Club Annual Fish Fry this weekend at the pier.

The Seal Beach Lions Club invites the public to come out and enjoy food, drink and live entertainment at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday during the 78th edition of its annual event, its primary fundraising activity.

All proceeds are either given back at the local level, through service projects, or donated to other charitable organizations.

“We’re so focused on trying to produce a great event, but we do it because we know it’s for a great cause,” said Scott Newton, chair of the Fish Fry. “It’s not for any personal benefit, but there is a great reward in being able to have a successful event where the community really enjoys it and you’ve raised significant funds to help those in need.”

Newton is one of more than 200 volunteer members excited about the upcoming event. “When it’s over, we can’t wait for the next one,” he said.

For these dedicated community supporters, the fish fry is different from other events. It is truly a hometown event, bringing people out to connect with friends, newcomers, and local dignitaries, all while making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate among them.

When the Lions Club’s fish fry began in 1944, it was a celebration of the local fish harvest. The club prides itself on keeping this tradition alive, and while it no longer harvests its own fish for the celebration, the spirit of coming together to enjoy good food and good company is still very much in keeping with the club’s roots. For more information about the Fish Fry, or to volunteer at the event, go to www.sealbeachlions.org.

