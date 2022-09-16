Body discovered on Surfside beach

A deceased human body was discovered on Surfside Beach.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at about 5:50 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a deceased human body which was found along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony located near B Row, Seal Beach.

Seal Beach Police Department and Orange County Coroner investigators responded to the scene. The decedent was described as an adult male.

No obviously signs of trauma were located on the body, and the identity of the decedent is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner. No further information will be provided until next of kin notifications are made.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Hendrix at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112.

