How Sunset Beach, Huntington Harbour residents can report issues

The Huntington Beach Public Works Department recently held their Open House in honor of Public Works Week at Surf City Nights in Downtown Huntington Beach. The city of Huntington Beach includes Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbour.

This free, family-friendly, fun event highlighted the various divisions of the department in an educational and engaging environment. Hundreds of residents visited hands-on displays, exhibits, and game booths to learn more about the critical role that the Public Works Department plays in making Huntington Beach a great place to live, work, and play.

Huntington Beach Traffic and Transportation Manager Bob Stachelski explained how to report problems: “We have 148 Traffic Signals in the city. We also maintain the greenbelt street lights along North and South Pacific Avenue in Sunset Beach as well as Pacific Coast Highway. If you see a problem with any traffic lights along PCH, please contact Caltrans at 949-936-3600. If you see streetlight issues, call us at 714-960-8861.”

“The Public Works Department is the backbone of our city,” said Huntington Beach City Councilman Pat Burns. “They repair, build, clean, resurface, trim and provide many other services which contribute to our residents, businesses and guests quality of life and safety. Please respect and thank our Public Works employees when you see one.”