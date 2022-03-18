Auditor: 2020-21 financial records reflect city’s position

The council received and filed the annual Seal Beach audit for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021.

The auditor concluded that the city’s records reflected the city’s financial position at that time, according to the city finance director’s March 14, 2022, staff report.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are approved collectively, unanimously, and without discussion unless pulled for individual consideration. Nothing was pulled from the consent calendar.

“The audit firm of The Pun Group Accountants & Advisors has completed the annual audit of the City of Seal Beach (City) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,” according to the staff report by Interim Finance Director/Treasurer Sherry Johnson.

“In the opinion of the auditors, the financial statements fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position of the City of Seal Beach at June 30, 2021,” Johnson wrote.

The Pun Group report said it did not identify deficiencies in the city government’s internal controls.

“The Introductory and the Statistical Sections have not been subjected to the auditing procedures applied in the audit of the basic financial statements, and accordingly, we do not express an opinion or provide any assurance on them,” according to the Pun Group.

