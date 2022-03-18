Local author to sign ‘The Adventures Of Grindel Bunion’

The Adventures of Grindel Bunion ran for 26 episodes in the Seal Beach Sun Newspaper, May 7, 2020, to May 13, 2021.

Author Karen Hadley will sign the book "The Adventures of Grindel Bunion" from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at McKenna's Tea Cottage.

The story of a young girl shunned by the community for being different, but she grows up to become a hero. A fictional tale that weaves in and out of fantasy. Grindel faces challenges along the way with Bunnie Bunion, the Brave, her faithful chihuahua by her side. A delightful book people will enjoy reading time after time.

Karen Hadley and her parents, Donald and Virginia came to Seal Beach in 1953. They were very active in the community for many years. Hadley attended Mary E. Zoeter Elementary School, JH McGaugh Intermediate (Middle School) and graduated Huntington Beach High School in 1963.

Hadley’s first job was carrying mail for Seal Beach Post Office. Next came a stint in music as a traveling drummer/singer, 1963/1967. She opened The Hadley Gallery in Newport Beach and built custom picture frames. She wanted to be outside so The Hadley Landscape Company opened for business, 1972/1980.

The music bug bit her again and off she went on the road as a guitar player/singer till the Internet came along. In 2007, when Facebook started to take off, she tried her hand at writing humor, then stories and learned how to tell a damn good yarn.

Finally, the Sun Newspaper came calling, February 11, 2016, and asked her if she’d like to be a columnist. She jumped on the offer and started writing like crazy with her trademark learn-by-doing attitude. Tons of people became “Aunt Gertie” fans. Several years later she wanted to try a fictional series and launched Grindel Bunion. The beloved character with long yellow hair, caught on like wildfire. Karen had the series printed in book form to be able to market it to friends, fans and strangers. Everyone who’s read it loved it.

Hadley will sign her book from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at McKenna’s Tea Cottage is located in Seal Beach at 237 Main Street. If you’d like to reserve a table for lunch, call 562-431-0200.

