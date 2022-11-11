Annual Sunset Beach Food Drive benefits Youth Shelter

The Third Annual Sunset Beach Food Drive recently started to collect food for the Waymakers Youth Shelter in Huntington Central Park. Sponsored by the Sunset Beach Community Association, Las Damas and the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club, the collection ends December 3. Donations can be made by calling Kevin Paulson, Association President at 562-682-4191, Lisa Marie Moreo, Las Damas President at 714-308-1244 or Sunset Beach Womans Club President Dawn McCormack at 562-343-0218. They will come and pick up the non-perishable goods.

“This is a terrific opportunity to show your community spirit to help those less fortunate,” Paulson said. “The world will be a better place with your help. Be an agent of change!”

Nancy Galeana, Program Director of Community Care at Waymakers, said: “This helps us to replenish our pantry with essential items as well as provide care packages to low income families during the holiday season. “I’m extremely grateful for the support we receive and would like to thank the generosity of the Sunset Beach community for their continued caring and support. They have become part of the village that assists us in creating a nurturing and stable environment for the youth in crisis, helping provide basic needs.”

To learn more about Waymakers, visit WaymakersOC.org.

Download QR