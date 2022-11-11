2K blankets, hoodies delivered to shelter

After the success of our first ever golf tournament last week. The Seal Beach Symphony facilitated the shipment of eight hundred hoodies and twelve hundred blankets to the homeless shelter Isaiah House in Santa Ana. This was by far our largest shipment yet. The order was enough to fill the two-car garage and just in time as the weather began to turn cold. Since October of 2018, the Southern California Blanket Project has now shipped over ten thousand units at the costs of $92,000. To donate to this project or learn more about our philanthropy. Please visit our website at SealBeachSymphony.com Thank you to all the kind souls in our community that have supported this worthy cause.

The Seal Beach Symphony’s next event will be “Love Songs” February 11, 2023, back at Old Ranch. Given the traction that we have gained since “Patriots in the Park,” “Love Songs” is sure to be the largest and best it’s ever been. In fact, tickets are already selling. For more information or to purchase tickets. Please visit our website at SealBeachSymphony.com or call

(562) 509-8640. Tickets may also be purchased in person by visiting the Sun Newspaper located at 216 Main St. in Seal Beach.

