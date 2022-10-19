Annual McGaugh Elementary School Aloha Carnival is this Saturday

One of Seal Beach’s most beloved annual community events, the McGaugh Elementary Aloha Carnival, is happening this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is something for everyone including carnival games, inflatables, miniature golf, a flush tank, a cake walk, a pumpkin patch, a booth featuring Seal Beach Police Department facility dog Yosa, Seal Beach Pony baseball pitching practice, sensory stations from Exceptional Day of Play, and food and drinks from local restaurants, and the Seal Beach Lions Club, and so much more!

“It means so much to be able to have my kids be a part of something so special year after year, making memories. We love the McGaugh Carnival!” said McGaugh Carnival Chair Vannessa Swinford.

The Carnival and Silent Auction are McGaugh PTA’s biggest fundraisers of the year. They help support enrichment programs for the over 700 Sea Lions at the campus.

This includes assemblies, field trips, family-friendly events, reading books for classrooms, and the recent addition of a first-in-the-district violin program.

“Many people might be surprised to learn how much community involvement goes into the McGaugh Silent Auction,” said Evelyn Garcia, Silent Auction chair. “There is a tremendous collaboration between our families, our teachers, our business community, our local support services and corporate sponsors. Every single donation makes a difference in the PTA’s ability to support and fund so many programs and services throughout the entire school year,” said Garcia.

“The carnival is a time for our community to come together and just enjoy a day full of fun for everyone,” said McGaugh PTA President Jennifer Katz.

“The past few years have been tough for everyone, so having an event like this means even more now than ever,” Katz said.

“It is truly amazing to see everyone come together to make the day a success, from parent volunteers to businesses in the community that donate items to our silent auction or food for our event, to students at the middle school coming to help with face painting or running games and activities. It really is a special day,” Katz said.

Purchase tickets, good for food and games, and wristbands, good for inflatables, online at mcgaughpta.com/carnival through October 21, or onsite at the carnival.

Support our Silent Auction and our school by placing your bids on Mcgaughauction.com. You can also check out all the items up for bid on Saturday in the McGaugh gymnasium from 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Your support makes a difference in the experiences our children have at McGaugh Elementary, the only public school in Seal Beach. Our school is such a special place to be, in the best city and best community! Help us keep the McGaugh magic alive!

