Alcohol permit and accessory dwelling units on Seal Beach Planning Commission agenda

Next Monday, July 17, the Planning Commission will hold separate public hearings on a proposed alcohol permit for a restaurant and changes to the Zoning Code related to accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units.

The existing restaurant at Suite 107, 550 PCH, has applied for a conditional use permit to sell beer and wine for consumption on site.

In Seal Beach, with few exceptions, a business must get a CUP from the city in addition to a liquor license.

A separate hearing will be held to look at a zoning text amendment to the Seal Beach Municipal code for so-called “granny flats” and smaller living quarters known as junior accessory dwelling units.

If this sounds familiar, it should. Whenever the state government changes the rules for accessory dwelling units, the city has to update the Seal Beach Municipal Code. Doing that requires a hearing before the Planning Commission.

Issues raised in court challenges to either matter could be limited to issues raised during the respective public hearings.

The commission will meet at 7 p.m., on July 17. The exact time of the hearing on the zoning text amendment is not yet known as the agenda for the meeting had not been made public as of editorial deadline.