Ghormley Family of Seal Beach defines success

When I was at the Anderson Art Gallery in Sunset Beach recently, I was surprised when Dr. Jill Ghormley came to visit her former Pine Junior High School Art Teacher from 40 years ago, Bill Anderson.

Ghormley of Seattle, the nation’s first deaf Naturopathic Physician, walked into the gallery (next to Captain Jack’s Restaurant) with her parents, retired Army LTC Jim, former commander of Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, and Barbara, who have been Seal Beach residents since 1971.

Anderson was thrilled to see his old student, who’s also an artist who has exhibitions. Dr. Jill, who often volunteers helping make life better for people in Nepal, the Congo, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, specializes in holistic medicine. She especially loves working with autistic children.

The humble physician, who grew up in Seal Beach, has become fluent in both sign language and English. Extensive speech therapy and lip-reading skills have allowed her to have a fluent speaking ability.

“I’m so honored my former student came to visit me,” Anderson said. “Wow, she has accomplished so much in her medical career, helping others, yet still finds time to continue her amazing artwork. Jill’s a terrific example of what sincere dedication can do.”

Her father, a 33-year Army veteran spent 24 years at The Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, where in 1996 he became Base Commander. He now serves as the Commander of American Legion Post 133 in Huntington Beach and has been master of ceremonies at veteran events at Pier Plaza since 2002.

“Jim has been leading our effort to help veterans and their families, promoting patriotism, and supporting youth and our community,” said Dennis Bauer of the American Legion.

Both the American Legion Post 133 and Commander Ghormley are to be greatly respected.” said Huntington Beach City Council Member Pat Burns.

Seventy Five of Bill Anderson’s Watercolors are permanently featured at the Joint Forces Training Base, the subject of an Anderson book.