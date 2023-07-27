A call for fair decision-making: preserving District 1’s crown jewel

By Joe Randolph Sr.

As residents of the beautiful city of Seal Beach, we have come to appreciate the unique charm and character that each of the five districts brings to our community. Among these districts, District 1, known as “old town,” holds a special place in our hearts.

Its downtown area, with its historic appeal and proximity to the beach, has long been considered the crown jewel of Seal Beach. When walking down Main Street it’s like going back in time to the 1950s when small towns across America all had Main Streets. Many call Seal Beach’s Old Town … “Mayberry by the Sea”. Let’s not implement paid parking here and lose this historical charm that makes Seal Beach so special.

The problem:

Recently, our city has faced a challenging issue: a budget shortfall that requires careful consideration and resolution. Understandably, the City Council must examine various avenues to address this matter. However, it is essential that in doing so, they avoid making decisions that could inadvertently harm one district while benefiting the others. Yes, implementing paid parking will help with the revenue shortfall, but it will harm the residents of District 1 by forcing more cars into the residential areas which are already overcrowded due to multifamily units and the influx of visitors, particularly on the weekends when beach crowds surge. Implementing paid parking will only compound the issue, making it increasingly difficult for residents to find parking in their own neighborhood. If you polled the residents of District 1 that live near Main Street, you would find that over 70% would not be in favor of paid parking on Main Street. There is a shortage of parking in Seal Beach, and this is a problem that needs to be resolved in addition to the budget issue.

Flawed process:

In an effort to find cover to implement a decision which will not be well received by the residents of District 1, the City Council has come up with a proposed plan to seek input from the residents of Seal Beach. This sounds good. However, their plan is to put together a committee of five residents, a Main Street business owner appointed by the Seal Beach Chamber and two City Council members. Only one resident will be coming from District 1. The other four will be from each of the other four districts. If you live in the other districts 2, 3, 4, and 5 you can vote for paid parking and see an increase in the revenues with no impact to your district. It’s pretty easy to figure out what the Committee will be recommending, and the City Council can say the residents of Seal Beach have spoken! Is the City Council just looking for cover to implement paid parking? It certainly appears so!

If paid parking is to be implemented in District 1 on Main Street, it should only be done if the residents of District 1 vote for it. It’s similar to “taxation without representation”. You are making a decision that directly impacts District 1 without fair representation.

Conclusion:

We understand that the budget shortfall requires attention, but we firmly believe that there are alternative solutions available that can benefit the entire city without compromising the integrity of District 1.