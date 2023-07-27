Commercial burglary of lottery tickets ends in arrests

July 18: Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby.

They allegedly stole lottery scratcher tickets, according to a recent post on the SBPD’s Facebook page.

“On July 18 at 0300 hours, officers responded to a report of possible burglary in progress at West Beach Liquor,” Clasby wrote.

“As unluck would have it for these guys, one of our Police Officers was sitting down the street in his patrol car, minding his own business and counting down the hours before end of shift. As cops, we do our best to avoid those late calls. Especially when you work the Graveyard Shift,” said the Facebook post. (The first-person author did not identify themselves.)

“So the alarm sounded and our Officer did a quick drive by the liquor store…probably another false alarm. NOPE. Next thing he knew, he found himself following a Black Nissan Altima exiting the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” said the Facebook post.

“The suspect vehicle turned toward 100 Coastline at the dead-end of the street. One suspect fled on foot while the other two suspects remained with the vehicle and surrendered to officers. Both suspects were placed under arrest. The vehicle was towed, Detectives were notified and a report was taken,” Clasby wrote.

“They were identified as Zorion Lampkin (DOB 11/25/01) and Marcus Price (DOB 2/3/01),” Clasby wrote.

“According to the CA Lottery, you have about a 1:2.9 million chance of winning the Grand Prize on a Scratcher,” said the Facebook post.