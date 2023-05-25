2023 Health expo reports record number of health screenings

On Saturday, May 20, the 16th annual Be More Healthy Expo performed 80 thyroid screenings and 103 diabetes screenings. Organizers said they performed a record number of screenings. The Seal Beach Lions gave out free readers to those in need.

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of Seal Beach, presented annual Be More Healthy Expo.

Many of the vendors provided attendees with information about senior services, such as in-home care providers, wellness, and healthcare. Several financial institutions were also on hand to explain their services. Quite a few non-profits and political campaigns also participated to spread the word about their causes. In addition to the vendor booths, attendees were entertained by a live demonstration from Beach Fitness, Purple Yoga, Westcoast Sweat, Mayweather Boxing, Los Alamitos YMCA and ending with Flamenco Salsa Dancing.

The event took place at Eisenhower Park, near the Seal Beach Pier, and was made possible through the generous support of sponsors Optum, Memorial Care, Beach Fitness, MyCBD Hub, Nikki Albright, Aflac, Republic Service and Boeing. The expo took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured more than 50 booths that gave the community and Leisure World residents the opportunity to make local connections and free health screenings.

“We are proud to organize this event, our goal is for the event to be informative, provide free health screenings and fun. I’m thrilled that 100 Leisure World residents took advantage of the shuttle service we provided to visit the Expo,” said Diana Bean, Chamber Board member and committee chair.

The Expo was also led by co-chairs and board members Nikki Muller, It Takes A Village Senior Care; Martha Gonzalez, Memorial Care; and co-chair Ashley Newall, of Beach Fitness who sponsored this year’s Kids Zone. All Expo vendors were members of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The expo’s success wouldn’t be possible without the support of many volunteers.

The Chamber’s mission is to sustain, promote and grow business and to enhance the quality of life for our Seal Beach community. For more information, call 562-799-0179 or email admin@sealbeachchamber.org.