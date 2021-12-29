Woman’s Club of Seal Beach donates toys

By Marilyn Van Dyke

The Woman’s Club of Seal Beach was able to resume donating toys for the “Spark of Love” holiday campaign this year.

The toys were collected by the Orange County Fire Authority Department. The members of the club were pleased to be able to again participate in this very worthwhile program.

On Dec. 17, entertainment was provided by two very talented young ladies from the Los Alamitos High School Chorus who performed three Christmas carols for everyone’s enjoyment at the Senior Center in the Mary Wilson Library.

