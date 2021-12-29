New Year’s activities in Seal Beach area

This Friday, at one second past midnight, we’ll enter 2022, giving us a chance to reflect on the past year, assess how we did, and resolve to do better … but also a chance to celebrate. If you are looking for ways to raise your glass to the new year, check out the list below of local events.

New Year’s Eve Pre-Fixe Dinner at Michael’s on Naples (7 – 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31)

• 5 course meal with complimentary champagne toast

Address: 5620 East 2nd St, Long Beach CA, 90803. Call: 562-439-7080 for reservations.

New Year’s Eve and Day Celebration at Longboard Restaurant and Pub at Springdale

• New Years Eve Sparkling Wine Toast (East Coast 9 p.m., West Coast midnight)

• New Years Day Lunch 11 a.m. – Football and Black Eyed Pea Soup for good luck (open until 8 p.m.)

Address: 14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Visit longboardrestaurant.com for more information.

New Year’s Eve at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse featuring Tyghtship

• Live music and dinner package

• Performance by Tyghtship, a true show band combining old school, new school, R&B and Funk fused with their own heart-thumping, bass-pounding original flavors

• Address: 3001 Old Ranch Pkwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740

• To buy dinner packages and seating tickets, visit the Eventbrite page at eventbrite.com

New Years Eve at The Bungalow in Huntington Beach

• A night to remember with a premium hosted bar, casino games and dancing to the sounds of DJ Lady Sha and DJ Ivy. (9 p.m.-2 a.m.)

Address: 21058 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

To buy tickets and table packages, visit thebungalow.ticketsauce.com

New Years Eve at VIBE Lounge

• Fully Stocked Bar, dance floor, VIP sections, open patio and free parking

• Top 40’s, Hip Hop and Latin Vibes

• Midnight Countdown and Professional Photographer – Follow VIBE to retrieve FREE Photos!

Address: 4000 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90804

To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com

Back to the 80’s NYE Party at Old World Village

• Doors open and DJ starts at 7 p.m., food will be served from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the REFLEXX (80’s cover band) performs at 9 p.m.

• Outside grill(s) will be open during the concert, but Biergarten’s full menu will NOT be available. The restaurant hours will be 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., so you are welcome to come early to enjoy dinner! Parking is free.

Address: 7561 Center Avenue #49, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Download QR