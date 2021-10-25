Winter sand berm construction to begin this week

Part of Tenth Street lot will be used in preparation for the project

The city of Seal Beach will begin building the annual winter sand berm starting the last week of October and extend through November. Placement of the berm will be along the beach, from the pier easterly to approximately Dolphin Avenue. The construction of the berm project will be performed by Crew Inc.

In addition, this fall, the city will concurrently perform “back-passing”—a process of removing beach sand from the west side of the pier and bring it to the east side of the pier. This process is performed periodically due to wave run-up transporting sand from the east beach to the west beach.

The contractor will stage their equipment in the 10th Street beach parking lot. The Public Works Department will have a portion of the parking lot coned-off on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in preparation for the work.

For more information about this project, call Seal Beach Associate Engineer David Spitz at (562) 431-2527 ext. 1331.

