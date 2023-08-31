West Nile Virus in Seal Beach

Mosquitoes found in traps at Seal Beach Blvd. and Westminster

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitos trapped in Seal Beach. “The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed mosquito samples infected with West Nile virus (WNV) in the City of Seal Beach,” according to an email by Vector Control Communications Director Heather Hyland.

The Vector Control traps were set at Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Boulevard in Seal Beach, according to Hyland.

District Five Seal Beach City Councilman Nathan Steele forwarded the information to the Sun on Monday, Aug. 28. Steele is the Vector Control trustee for Seal Beach.

“Inspectors will be out in the area to check known sources of mosquito breeding and try to identify any unknown sources,” Hyland wrote.

The Orange County Health Care Agency on Aug. 28 issued a press release announcing that a woman in Orange County had tested positive for West Nile Virus. The HCA did not report where she lived. According to the Health Care Agency, this was the first case of West Nile Virus in the county in 2023.

“Less than one percent of individuals (about 1 in 150 people) infected with WNV will develop severe illness,” according to the OC Vector Control website.

“Approximately 80 percent of people (about 4 out of 5) who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms,” according to OC Vector Control.

“People typically develop symptoms from 3 to 14 days after they are bitten by an infected mosquito,” according to OC Vector Control.

“Severe illness can occur in people of any age; however, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk,” according to the CDC.

“People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk,” according to the CDC.

OC Vector Control advises the following steps to prevent getting bitten in the first place.

“• Eliminate any standing water around your house.

“• Make sure all window and door screens on your house are in good repair.

“• Wear a repellent containing DEET®, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535.

“• Contact the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District to report dead birds or neglected pools.