Upcoming public hearings: city to look at ‘granny flats’ to meet state mandate

Two public hearings are scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday in Seal Beach.

• On Monday Oct. 10, the City Council will hold a public hearing on a state-mandated amendment to the Zoning Code related to so-called “granny flats,” also known by the technical name “accessory dwelling units.” These are basically small living quarters that may or may not be attached to a house.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. This matter will come back to the council again as the state has passed new laws related to housing.

• On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Environmental Quality Control Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. to look at a proposal to replace the gas station 1300 Pacific Coast Hwy.

We’ll look at the council hearing first, followed by the environmental board hearing.

Council on accessory dwelling units

The Planning Commission recently recommended approval of changes to the existing code for accessory dwelling units.

According to a Sept. 19 staff report by Interim Senior Planner Art Bashmakian and Community Development Director Alexa Smittle, Seal Beach submitted the most recent version of the city code to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

On April 8, the city received a letter from HCD that pointed out sections of that the state agency’s officials did not consider in compliance with state law.

“The City must revise the height restriction to allow for at least 16 feet for both detached and attached ADUs,” according to the letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The city must also remove a minor use permit requirement for the small living quarters.

Tree advisory board

The Wednesday, Oct. 5, meeting of the City Tree Advisory Board was canceled due to a lack of business, according to a notice dated Sept. 26.

