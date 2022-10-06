HHP boutique raises thousands for local schools

The Huntington Harbour Philharmonic recently held their 15th Annual Boutique raising thousands of dollars for local school music programs. The popular event had 34 vendors at Huntington Harbour Place last Friday and Saturday.

Kim Weddon, who founded the boutique in 2006, said the Philharmonic volunteers save their time, skills and resources to bring Youth Music Education Programs to students at all grade levels throughout Orange County. Since 1956, more than 6 million children have participated in the program, which includes Musicians on Campus, Ensembles on Tour, High School Orchestra Festival, Orange County Youth Symphony and String Ensemble, Music Mobile, Sounds Around the Globe and more.

“Our annual Boutique is a great kickoff to the holiday season,” said Marlene Nielsen, chairwoman of the Harbour Philharmonic. “There were many interesting items for sale—gourmet olive oils, beautiful succulent arrangements and one of a kind clothing items. Many people get their holiday gifts at the boutique. Participating vendors donate 10% for the schools.”

“Many thanks to event Chairs Karen Ridout and Kelly Haynes for their work producing the Boutique.”

The next local activity is the Huntington Harbour Boat Parade, December 10th and 11th, 2022. Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates is the Grand Marshall. For information, visit, cruiseoflights.org.

