Turkey Trot returns Nov. 18

The Seal Beach Turkey Trot will return on Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. The race will feature 1K, 5K, and 10K run/walks.

The city government on Nov. 2 published a notice in the Sun that Turkey Trot organizers had applied for a special event permit. The public had five calendar days from the date of the notice (Nov. 2) to comment on the application. That means the public comment period on the special event permit application ended Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to the notice, the recreation manager will make a decision about the event within 10 calendar days.

During a Monday, Nov. 6, in-person interview, Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey said the city had not received any comments on the proposed special event. Kelsey said he believed event organizers had submitted a traffic control plan.

According to the notice, the following streets will be closed: Main Street, First Street, Ocean Avenue, Electric Avenue, Central Way, and Marina Drive.

“Anticipated attendance will be approximately 2,000 participants,” according to the legal notice.

The inaugural Turkey Trot race was held in 2019.