National Charity League raises $13,000 for local scholarships

It was a day of fundraising and style for the National Charity League South Coast Chapter’s annual Fashion Show at the West in Downtown Long Beach.

This year’s theme was “The World is Your Runway.” The beloved event celebrated this year’s Junior and Senior class ladies.

It culminated six years of cultural and leadership growth within the NCL organization, focusing on the leadership pillar of teaching poise and confidence as the young ladies walked the runway. Together, the attendees raised over $13,000 for the all-new South Coast Scholarship program, a philanthropy that awards financial college scholarships to young women overcoming extreme hardship in our local communities.

The yearly event is organized and hosted by the mothers and daughters of the NCL ninth-grade freshman class. National Charity League was founded in 1925, and our mission is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through ongoing commitments to philanthropy, culture, and leadership.

The NCL South Coast Chapter was founded in 1962 and serves the communities of Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Cypress, and Long Beach. Learn more by following us on Instagram @nclsouthcoast.