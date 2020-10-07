Sunset Beach’s first grocery store is being built at Peter’s Landing

Sunset Beach’s first Grocery Store is under construction at Peter’s Landing at 16400 Pacific Coast Highway. Mother’s Market & Kitchen is scheduled to officially open in April 2021, according to Deborah Rufino, a company official. It will be in the southwestern front of the center, across from Starbucks.

“The beach and marina communities have been requesting a market for their neighborhood and we just love the location. A perfect match!,” she said. “The store shall feature all the grocery staples, the best organic produce and organic homemade foods, wellness & sports nutrition products and a lot more.”

“I am so excited to have Mother’s coming to the neighborhood. Stoked to have a healthy, local option for my family,” said Melesssa Austin, a Sunset Beach resident.

“We’re thrilled that Mother’s is coming here,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick of the neighboring Calvary Chapel of the Harbour. Pedick and his wife, Kathleen, who met at Calvary Costa Mesa. The two helped create the first church in Sunset Beach.

“We’ve always needed a real grocery store,” said Chad Harris, an assistant pastor. “People have asked for one for many years & we’re all so happy Mothers is making the investment. I believe they’re going to do very well. Having it right next to our growing church will help them immensely.”

“Mothers is the kind of anchor tenant that can totally transform a shopping center for the better,” said Huntington Beach City Councilman Patrick Brenden, who shops at other Mother’s.

“Wow! What a fantastic move for everyone involved. The center will thrive,” predicted Elaine Bakker, co-owner of the local Antiques of the Sea.

“Mother’s will bring business to the other businesses in Sunset Beach,” said Huntington Harbour Commissioner Mike Van Voorhis, the past Sunset Beach Community Association President.

In 1978, Mothers was created in Costa Mesa by a group of yoga enthusiasts, who wanted a business that had vegetarian foods and related lifestyle products. Peters Landing will be their 10th store.

For more information, email, Customerservice@mothersmarket.com.