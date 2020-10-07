Coastal Commission OKs Beach House restaurant project

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved the Beach House restaurant project Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, according to Seal Beach businesswoman Rosie Ritchie. The news broke as the Sun was going to press. As of noon, the Coastal Commission website had not been updated with the status of the project, listed as a Consent Calendar item on the state agency’s agenda. Consent items are usually voted on collectively, without discussion.

Once the renovation is complete, the restaurant will open in the First Street restaurant building previously occupied by River’s End Cafe. The business belongs to the Beach House, LLC. The building and the land belong to the city of Seal Beach.

The City Council approved a lease agreement with the owners of the proposed restaurant business in March 2018.