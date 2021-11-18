Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Basket Raffle is on

The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club is holding their 63rd Gift Basket Raffle to provide scholarships for community students of all ages.

Because of the proceeds from the basket raffle, the club has been able to offer college scholarships through the pandemic to students from high school, college and beyond. One of the recipients returned to school in her 50s. Tickets for the baskets are $1 each or 25 tickets for $20. The winning tickets will be picked Dec. 9. Winners need not be present to win.

There are two Top Shelf Baskets with a more than $250 value, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Tanqueray Gin, Baccardi White Rum, Jose Cuervo Especial Blue Agave Gold, Grand Marnier and more. The Days of Wine and Beach Fun Baskets are valued at over $200 & filled with 19 Crimes Hard Chard, 2 Floral Ceramic Appetizer Servers, a Jubilee Wine Cooler, a How to Grill Cookbook, Mimi’s Red Vin de France Williams Sonoma Cookbook, hand-painted Santa Wine bottle, a wine holder, mermaid plaques, chocolate-covered potato chips, hand-painted wine glasses and other items.

Tickets can be purchased at Timeless Treasures Boutiques (18595 Main Street, Huntington Beach) from Thursday, Nov. 18, thru Sunday, Nov. 21 and from Thursday, Dec. 2 thru Sunday, Dec. 5. People also can buy them in front of the Sunset Beach Post Office (16885 Pacific Coast Highway) on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, and at the Sunset Beach Community Association meeting held at the Sunset Beach Community Center on 12th Street, Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. If you’d like to buy tickets at another time, email timelesstreasuresboutique@gmail.com.

Download QR