Sunset Beach Art festival announces entertainment lineup

The Sunset Beach Art Festival returns on Aug. 14-15. Local artists and artisans will be displaying their work and selling their wares, amid the usual atmosphere of food, fun and music.

The juried art show will be held in the Firehouse Gallery, where works will be show in multiple mediums, including oil paint, watercolor, photography and sculpture, just to name a few. The judge for the art contest will be artist and educator Rick Blake, of Huntington Beach.

With a Fine Arts degree and Art Education teaching credential, Blake has taught art in middle school for 14 years. The famous Las Damas Quilt is being raffled off and the winning ticket will be drawn on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. For more on the festival, visit, sunsetbeachartfestival.net.

Musical Lineup

Saturday, Aug. 14

1 p.m. – Long Beach Leftovers

3 p m. – Hillbilly Crutch

5 p.m. – Burning Daisy

Sunday, Aug. 15

11 a.m. – Phunkle

1 p.m. – Cowboy and Indian

3 p.m. – Hamapple

