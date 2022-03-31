St. Patrick’s Day blankets

On St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, Artistic Director of Seal Beach Symphony Chad Berlinghieri and Sister Eymard Flood delivered 510 blankets to the homeless shelter Isaiah House in Santa Ana. Due to the overwhelming success of the “Love Songs,” Valentine’s Day event at Old Ranch Country Club, a portion of the profits were used to purchase and deliver the blankets. To date they have shipped more than 9,000 blankets at the cost of $65,000 since October of 2018.

Berlinghieri said they hope to do one more shipment this season as inventory is currently back ordered. Berlinghieri thanked the Seal Beach Lions for their continued support of this worthy cause. “Sister and I are both proud Lions now.,” he said. He quoted the Lions’ motto: “We Serve!” To support this effort call (562) 509-8640 or visit –cathedralproductions.org. All donations are tax deductible.

