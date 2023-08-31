Spice up your Labor Day weekend at Pavilion’s Hatch Chile roast

The traditional Pavilion’s Hatch Chile Roast will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept 2, at the Seal Beach Pavilion’s parking lot.

If you smell smoke and notice a giant roasting wheel charring peppers on an open flame outside of your favorite grocery store, don’t panic.

Get ready to savor the delicious flavors of Hatch Chiles as they are roasted in the Seal Beach Pavilion’s parking lot.

Come enjoy music, a variety of vendors, farmers markets, purchase BBQ Tri Tip Lunches by Harris Ranch, buy wristbands and tickets to sample wine and ready-to-drink seltzers from the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce booth from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

You can pre-purchase your Hatch Chilis by visiting Pavilion’s. The address is 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy.