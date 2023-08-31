First parking committee meeting set for Sept. 13

The first meeting of the city’s new Citizen-Council Parking Advisory Ad Hoc Committee will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to District One Council Member Joe Kalmick.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers.

District Two Councilman/Mayor Tom Moore provided the same information.

Both council members will serve on the parking committee.

Wanted: your opinions

If you want to express an opinion about a local issue, the word limit is 800 for a guest column (you have to sign your name to it) and 600 words for a Letter to the Editor. (Again, you have to sign your work.) We reserve the right to refuse to publish anything that is offensive or could expose us to litigation. (We wouldn’t be doing you any favors if we didn’t insist on that.)

The city doesn’t pick up dead pets

“The Seal Beach Animal Control Program will not pick up a personally owned, deceased animal from someone’s home,” wrote Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas in an Aug. 28 email.

“It is the pet owners’ responsibility to collect any deceased pet and make arrangements. We will, however, pick up any deceased wild or domesticated animal from public lands. For this there is no charge,” Nicholas wrote.

City seeks bids on Lampson Avenue Bike Lane project

Businesses have until 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, to bid on the Lampson Avenue Bike Lane Gap Closure project, according to a legal notice recently published in the Sun. (That’s why reporters read legal notices.)

The received bids will be opened at that time in the City Clerk’s Office at 211 Eighth St.

Bids will have to include bond for at least 10% of the total bid submitted.

According to the notice, contractors and their subcontractors will be required to pay prevailing wages.

Seal Beach has $528,000 budgeted for the project. The money was carried over from fiscal year 2022-23, according to the adopted budget for 2023-22. (See page 244 of the document. If you look at the PDF, set the view to “clockwise” to make the page easier to read.)

According to the project information sheet (found on page 272), the project will install a Class II bike lane on the north and south sides of Lampson Avenue between Seal Beach Boulevard and Basswood Street, closing the existing gap in the Lampson bike lane.

“The segment of Lampson Avenue between Basswood Street and Seal Beach Boulevard does not have Class II bike lanes in either direction,” according to the project information sheet.

“Lampson Avenue does have Class II Bike Lanes from Basswood Street east to the intersection of Valley View Street,” according to the project information sheet.

Do you have a suggestion for a Public Records Act request? Email your suggestions to Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly at editor2@sunnews.org and CC him at ckelly@localnewspapers. org.