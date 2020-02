The “Living the Dream – Seth Eaker” Memorial Workout will be held this weekend on Main Street in Seal Beach. Seth Eaker passed away lost at the end of 2019. He will be remembered at Beach Fitness on Main Street this Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. A memorial workout/gathering will be held in Seth’s honor. Participating in the workout is not mandatory, attending is strongly encouraged. Contact Beach Fitness for more details. A celebration of his life has been scheduled in February.