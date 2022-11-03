Seal Beach Symphony hosts inaugural golf tournament

Halloween morning the Seal Beach Symphony hosted a charity golf tournament benefitting the Symphony as well as Veterans of Foreign Wars. On a crisp fall morning, fifty golfers gathered at Old Ranch Country Club to participate in the first of its kind annual event.

The Country Club set up the registration with breakfast burritos and coffee to sustain all the golfers while they played their round. Swag bags filled with cd’s, golf balls, symphony hats, water bottles and portable chargers were handed out upon arrival.

The nine-hole tournament sponsors consisted of The Sun Newspaper, Wilogic, Baytown Realty, EMAC, iLoyal, SirSpeedy, Dame Mas & Corday.

After the round everyone met in the ballroom for lunch along with prizes, raffle and auction items. It was a great time of networking and fellowship with friends and neighbors.

The foursome that won the tournament consisted of Realtor Jim Klisanin, Tim Ganatta, Josh Muller, and Dusty Lininger. The longest drive was crushed by Attorney Stephen Frieder and the closest to the pin was Diana Tucker. All of the costumes worn that day were great.

Next year we will take the participants of this event and roll them into a full eighteen-hole tournament. Old Ranch is such a beautiful course.

The Seal Beach Symphony’s next event will be “Love Songs” February 11, 2023, back at Old Ranch. Given the traction that we have gained since “Patriots in the Park,” “Love Songs” is sure to be the largest and best it’s ever been. In fact, tickets are already selling. For more information or to purchase tickets. Please visit our website at SealBeachSymphony.com or call (562) 509-8640. Tickets may also be purchased in person by visiting the Sun Newspaper at 216 Main St. in Seal Beach.

Download QR