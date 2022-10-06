Seal Beach seeks new Public Works director

Update: The Seal Beach City Council is scheduled to recognize Public Works Director Steve Myrter’s retirement at the Monday, Oct. 10, council meeting.

Seal Beach is looking for a new Public Works director. A brochure spelling out the requirements for the position is available online at CalOpps.org. (It is the site to check to find out about job openings in Seal Beach city government.) The PDF of the brochure is dated September 2022.

The salary for the job would be $14,897.23 to $18,107.68 monthly, according to the city document.

The position will be open until someone is hired, according to the brochure.

Applicants are advised to apply electronically to apply@bobhallandassociates.com.

Iris Lee has been serving as acting director of the Public Works Department since May 2022.

In a May 24 email, City Manager Jill Ingram wrote that “as with any other department director, or the city manager for that matter, when one of us is out of the office due to personal illness, vacation, family leave, bereavement, training, etc., an acting director is appointed during their absence. In that regard, Iris Lee, Deputy Director of Public Works, is currently serving as Acting Director of Public Works in Director Myrter’s absence until he returns to the office.”

The city announced it had hired Myrter in January 2017.

Before that, the interim director of Public Works was Community Development Director Jim Basham, who was basically working double duty. Myrter officially took over the Public Works directorship on Jan. 30, 2017.

Basham and Myrter succeeded Sean Crumby, who was hired by the city of Long Beach in September in 2015.

