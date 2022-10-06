Service through the years- the Seal Beach Founders Day Committee

Did you know that the City of Seal Beach will be celebrating its 107th birthday on October 27th?

As the years go by, the date and significance seem to fade from common knowledge, but not for those who serve the Seal Beach Founders Day Committee.

The Seal Beach Founders Day Committee was formed many decades ago by a group of residents who wanted to keep alive and commemorate the October 1915 date of Seal Beaches’ beginnings as well as educate residents on our history and achievements as a community through the years.

Numerous events have been sponsored by the group over the years like recognizing the contributions of noted residents like Chuck Wackerman and Rich Harbour to organizing and funding community focused events like past Easter/spring parades and fun days, movies in the parks, and gala dinners with entertainment. And who can forget our summer long Centennial events in 2015 which ended with a re-creation of the “Joy Zone” of old, offering carnival rides and games, and ultimately topped off with the spectacular fireworks show off the end of the pier, an event that is still talked about today.

Ultimately, The Seal Beach Founders Day Committee has donated over $160,000 to the City of Seal Beach Parks and Recreation Department in support of recreation facilities, classes, programs and equipment, benefiting thousands of resident users. In fact, the most recent donation from the Committee to the City is being used for the renovation of the parks in College Park East.

So it should come as no surprise that now that we are able to be together again and hold events freely, that we should celebrate our milestone 107th birthday this year. To keep with the times and the fastest growing sport in the country, a “Mixed-Up Doubles Fun Pickleball Tournament” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Seal Beach Tennis and Pickleball Center.

So raise a birthday toast to our city as we wish our beloved City a very happy 107th birthday.

