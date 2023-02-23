Seal Beach resident Ann Mills turns 101

Family members recently wished a happy 101st birthday to the best mom, grandma and great grandma

Born in Omaha, Nebraska on Feb. 20, 1922. Ann Mills (nee Nanfito) was the fourth of eight children, whose parents were from Sicily. Mom is a strong woman in a small package, during World War II, she was a Rosie the Riveter at The Glenn L. Martin Plant. At 4 feet 11 Inches she fit in the nose of a B-12 bombers and held 35 pound equipment to build planes. She later became an inspector, taking both positions seriously to ensure U.S. soldiers were safe.

Ann married, moved to California and raised two children. She is Auntie Ann to numerous nearby nieces (Including Debbie Scoccia) and nephews who always filled her house. She loves children and her young great grandchildren give her the same joy, even spending the night as she remains very active.

Her daughter Jana said: “We have the best Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma and we all have wonderful memories, growing up with her as our loving mentor, entertainment coordinator for a large group of kiddos and sometimes referee. In good health we all wish Mom Auntie Ann a wonderful Birthday and the count to 102 has started.”