Seal Beach observes Memorial Day 2023

Every Memorial Day, ceremonies are held at two locations: the Submarine Memorial at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and at Eisenhower Park.

Around 420 people gathered outside the Seal Beach Weapons Station for the Memorial Day Service at the World War II National Submarine Memorial – West for the “Tolling of the Boats.” The event was attended by local dignitaries, veterans, family members of the deceased submariners and the general public. The ceremony honored those submariners who paid the ultimate price in service to our country. These men are gone but still considered “on patrol”.

Seal Beach veterans, Lions and families gathered at Eisenhower Park at the Seal Beach Pier to honor those who lost their life in combat as well as those who serve, and have served, in the military. The event was co-sponsored by the Seal Beach Lions Club and Grace Community Church of Seal Beach. Lion Bill Howes, a Navy veteran, filled in for Lion Tom Ball who is still in recovery from a serious accident. Speakers included Senator Janet Nguyen, Mayor Thomas Moore, Submarine Veteran Darin Detwiler, Police Chaplain Donald Shoemaker, and U.S. Coast Guard Commanding Officer Lisa Sharkey. The missing man table was a very poignant part of the ceremonies. God Bless America and God bless all who serve.