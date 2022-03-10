Seal Beach Lion wins Global Action Medal from Lions International

Lions International recognizes Gary Bean’s service to California Lions Friends in Sight

Lions International awarded Seal Beach Lion Gary Bean with a Global Action Team Medal for his dedicated service to California Lions Friends in Sight.

Bean processes thousands of donated eyeglasses each month by inspecting, cleaning and reading prescriptions for each pair.

Bean then takes the glasses to the Lions eyeglass redistribution center in Beaumont, California, where they are cataloged and made ready for vision screenings.

Pictured is District Governor John Shroeder (left) presenting the medal to Bean.

A list of eyeglass donation locations can be found on the Seal Beach Lions website www.sealbeachlions.org.

The Lions are having a membership drive throughout March.

For more information about volunteering with the Lions, contact Scott Newton at scottnewton2@hotmail.com.

Scott Newton is treasurer of the Seal Beach Lions Club.

Download QR