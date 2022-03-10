Community invited to Sunset Beach St. Patrick’s Day party

The community is invited to the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Saint Patrick’s Day Party from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, March 12, at the Sunset Beach Nobles Family Community Center on 12th Street. “It’s always fun! We’ll be dancing to the Newport Beat Band and Garcia Catering is making traditional corned beef and cabbage dinners,” said Club President Dawn McCormack.

“The party helps raise funds for local scholarships to help people to continue their education. They also assist the Sunset Beach Community Association,” McCormack said.

“It’s always great to get together with old friends and neighbors and celebrate our beautiful neighborhood,” McCormack said.

“Tickets will be available at the door for $30 per person or $50 per couple, so come with a buddy and save some money,” McCormack said.

Cheryl Coleman, a local Realtor, said the club helps support numerous activities throughout the beachside area and “shows ‘Woman Power’ can really make a big, positive difference here.” For more information, call Event Chair Cheryl Coleman at (714) 717-1728.

