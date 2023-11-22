Seal Beach is reviewing water and sewer rates

The city of Seal Beach will host a webinar on Thursday, Nov. 30, for residents to learn about their water and wastewater (sewer) services along with the status of rates studies the city began earlier this year.

The city’s last water and sewer rate study was in 2019 and adopted in early 2020. Financial consultants and city staff have been working on data evaluation and technical analyses to determine customer rates while considering customer impacts of any rate modifications.

Per state law, revenues generated from water and sewer service rates must only be used to fund the actual costs to operate and maintain the system. Through the Water and Wastewater Enterprise Funds—separate from the city’s General Fund—customer rates fund the complex water and wastewater systems. The cost of providing these essential services has increased due to inflation and rising costs of operations, maintenance, and environmental and regulatory compliance.

The community is highly encouraged to attend the Zoom webinar to learn more and provide input into the rate study.

Join By Computer: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85685873710

Join By Phone: (669) 444-9171 or (669) 900-9128

Webinar ID: 856 8587 3710

The Seal Beach City Council will consider financial plans for both utilities and potential rate scenarios at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. To learn more about the City Council meeting, go tohttps://www.sealbeachca.gov/Government/Agendas-Notices-Meeting-Videos/Council-Commission-Meetings.

The website is www.2023utilityratestudy.sealbeachca.gov.